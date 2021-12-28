First phase of Miri’s centralised sewerage system near completion, says Lee

MIRI (Dec 28): The first phase of Miri’s centralised sewerage system is near completion and set to begin operations by mid-2022, said Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said pipe jacking works began in March 2017 and the project was delayed slightly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO).

The project’s first of four phases covers a centralised sewage treatment plant, sewerage network, and property connections.

“I was informed that the first phase of the project has had 97.38 per cent completion and there is some work left before it is fully completed,” said Lee after being briefed by Sarawak Sewerage Services Department director Datu Lau Hieng Ung today.

On-going works involve tertiary sewer line constructions at Boulevard Commercial Centre, Pelita Commercial Centre, Jalan North Yu Seng, Outdoor and Indoor Stadium, Jalan Bendahara, Jalan South Yu Seng, and Jalan Unus.

Property connection works are being carried out at Pelita Commercial Centre, Miri Waterfront area, Boulevard Commercial Centre, Jalan Indica, Jalan Permaisuri, and Jalan Unus.

Lee said when pipe jacking works first started, he was worried the old, abandoned underground oil wells around Miri could interrupt progress.

“Miri’s geographical feature in urban areas here has its own challenges, yet the contractors managed well and the work went smoothly without much problem. Though there were minor issues and isolated cases, they did not affect the progress much. For this, I thank the department for making sure that everything went well,” said Lee.

Phase two of the centralised sewer network will involves Lutong, Senadin, and Permyjaya; Phase 3 will cover Taman Tunku, Riam, Luak, and Bakam; while Phase 4 will involve Tudan and Kuala Baram.

Lee also called on the Miri City Council (MCC) to work closely with the Sarawak Sewerage Services Department as well as contractors involved to study and compile details on roads that need to be repaired and resurfaced due to the project.