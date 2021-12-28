Khairy: Ministry mulls stern action against HSO order violators

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 28): The Health Ministry (MOH) is mulling to take stern action against Covid-19 patients who violate the home surveillance and observation (HSO) order.

Its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said the data obtained from the MySejahtera application between Dec 1 and 28 showed that 1.4 per cent of Covid-19-positive individuals had failed to observe the HSO.

“Before this, we don’t take any action but now, even though only 1.4 per cent, we will take action.

“The data from the MySejahtera application showed that these people had gone out while undergoing HSO because we have the check-in records,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 development here today.

Khairy said a fine of RM1,000 could be imposed on HSO violators under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Meanwhile, commenting on Malaysia’s preparation towards the endemic phase, Khairy said the effort was hampered by the emergence of the Omicron variant and it was still too early for the ministry to anticipate the seriousness of the variant.

“We are prepared for Omicron wave in terms of ensuring the border control is tightened, our contact tracing capability is enhanced with technology, more people receive the booster shot and our hospital capacity is ready for a surge in cases,” he said.

He added that MOH was always prepared to increase surveillance to detect the variant. — Bernama