Korean import extends contract with Rhinos

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 28): South Korean import Park Tae Su is here to stay after agreeing to a new one-year deal with the Rhinos.

Sabah FC confirmed the contract extension in a Facebook post late Monday.

The new deal will see the highly popular Park extend his stay here for a fourth year running after he was first signed up by the previous management.

Park, whose fluency in Malay language has won him many admirers among the local fans, was an integral member of the state senior squad that won the Premier League title in 2019, thus securing promotion to the Super League.

The 32-year-old, who can play as centre back or as defensive midfield, joined in the Rhinos’ first training session at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) synthetic pitch on Monday.

He was among the 20 players who turned up for the session under head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee, who is preparing a new-look Rhinos side for the 2022 campaign.

Kim Swee, in a statement to the press on Tuesday, expressed hope the training squad will be completed once national players Baddrol Bakhtiar, Dominic Tan and Mohd Rizal Ghazali joined the team on January 10.

The trio has been given extended break following their involvement in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

“Today (Monday) is just the first session … we will have three phases to prepare for the pre-season training.

“We need to conduct a complete and better pre-season to face the Malaysian League next season … that is very important.

“When they (national players) join the squad, I believe they will have added much depth and quality to the team.

“We expect them to join in the training on January 10,” Kim Swee said.

He went on to say that Sabah FC training will take place in stages so as to ease the new players coming into the team as well as to create better understanding among the players, including finding their best position in the team.

“We are not going to do much on the first week of training other than focusing on getting the players’ rhythm back,” he explained.

For the record, Kim Swee has brought in new local imports – either on permanent deal or on loan – as he tried to build a formidable Sabah squad for the new season.

They include Baddrol, Dominic, Damien Lim, Rizal, Irfan Fazail, Stuart Wilkin and Tommy Mawat while Amri Yahya, N Thanabalan and Nazirul Naim have been retained for the new season.

Kim Swee has also added local Sabahans talents – either signed from other clubs or promoted from the state junior teams – while also retaining some of the key players from last season.