Limbang, Lawas activate operations rooms in anticipation of natural disasters

MIRI (Dec 28): Operations rooms in Limbang and Lawas have been activated in preparation for any eventuality of disaster brought about by heavy rain, said Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi.

According to him, the operations rooms would monitor not just floods, but also landslides and other disasters brought about by heavy rain.

“Even though the weather is fine in Limbang today, but we do not want to take any chances. Therefore, I have instructed for the two operations rooms in Limbang and Lawas to be activated as soon as possible as we brace for any possibility of natural disaster,” he said when contacted today.

There are a number of flood prone areas such as Medamit (Limbang) and Kampung Siang-Siang (Lawas).

Ahmad Denney said he has also instructed all community leaders in both Lawas and Limbang to be on the alert at all times in case there is a sudden rise of flood waters in their respective areas.

“They ought to inform the authorities immediately if the water level at their respective areas increases or if there are any landslides in their area,” he said.

Last week, the Malaysia Meteorological Department issued a continuous rain forecast for east Johor, east Sabah, and western Sarawak from Dec 27 till Dec 30 due to a monsoonal surge.