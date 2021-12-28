Plans underway to set up UTC in Samarahan, says MP

KUCHING (Dec 28): Samarahan Division could have its own Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) soon, said Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang.

In a statement yesterday, she said discussions were ongoing with the management of a shopping mall in Kota Samarahan to have the UTC sited there.

“I have met the shopping mall management and we discussed several key matters towards realising the UTC project.

“I have also brought up the setting up of a UTC for Samarahan during the last debate session in the Dewan Rakyat,” she said.

Rubiah added that active discussions had also been held with the Finance Ministry to facilitate the establishment of the UTC, which she deemed as being vital for the growing population in Kota Samarahan.

“Kota Samarahan is growing fast. Many of its population are civil servants as well as students of higher institutions of learning there.

“They are in need of efficient services such as transactions in terms of immigration, national registration, road transport and many others,” she stressed.

There are currently 12 UTCs nationwide, including three in Sarawak – one each in Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

The establishment of the UTC is one of the government’s initiatives to provide the urban community with key government and private sector services under one roof.

The first UTC in Sarawak was set up at Jalan Padungan in Kuching, and opened to public in October 2014.