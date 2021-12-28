SDMC: Children’s play areas, arcades in malls can operate starting Jan 1

KUCHING (Dec 28): Effective January 1, all children’s play areas or arcades located in shopping malls can operate, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that the operator of the children’s play area must apply for permission from their respective local authorities before starting operations.

“They must comply with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been provided by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing,” SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily updates today.

On another note, the committee reminded business premises operators that Sarawak is still in Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan.

“Therefore, business operating hours are still limited until 12am. Pre-New Year celebration activities are not allowed, and business premises operators found not complying with these directives may be subject to compound.

“Enforcement authorities will enhance integrated operations over this period to monitor compliance with the SOP,” SDMC said.