Search launched for man who reportedly fell from jetty

SIBU (Dec 28): A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been launched after a man was reported to have fallen into the river from a jetty at Nanga Singat in Tanjung Manis on Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said four rescuers and a boat from the Tanjung Manis fire station were deployed to the scene after a report on the incident was received at 11am yesterday.

It said the victim’s brother had lodged a police report on the incident at 10.37am.

“The victim was reported to have fallen from a jetty at Rumah Francis at Nanga Singat at about 3pm yesterday (Sunday),” it added, identifying the victim as 37-year-old Moslihi Jony.

Yesterday’s operation involved a surface search within a 5km radius from where the victim was last seen.

The SAR operation was postponed at 5.30pm due to receding water level and weather factor, and will resume today.