Shell Malaysia completes Malikai Phase 2 project

KOTA KINABALU (December 28): Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd, the operator of the Malikai Tension-Leg Platform (TLP) located off the coast of Sabah, today announced the completion of Phase 2 of the Malikai development.

The project, which involved the deep offshore drilling of two additional oil producing wells and four water injection wells will enhance the recoverable oil volumes from the field and address the declining volume from some of the older wells developed under Phase 1.

In addition to the installation of the TLP, the Phase 1 development involved the drilling of ten oil producers and two water injectors. Malikai Phase 1 achieved first oil in December 2016.

The development of the new deep offshore wells employs the single-combo riser technology that was first used under Phase 1, as well as several new technologies which allowed Shell to complete the project in a cost competitive manner.

The project was also delivered safely, without incident, and in a timely manner despite the challenging environment posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very pleased that our project team has safely and successfully delivered this important Malikai Phase 2 development. We have been able to leverage our

global and local expertise, as well as our strong partnerships, to achieve excellence in project delivery.

“Shell has been a global leader in deep offshore exploration and production for more than 40 years and we are committed to supporting the long-term

sustainability of Malaysia’s energy industry,” said Ivan Tan, Chairman of Shell Malaysia and Senior Vice President Upstream Malaysia.

Malikai field is part of the Block G Production Sharing Contract awarded by Petronas in 1995. Shell, the operator, and ConocoPhillips Sabah Ltd each holds a 35 per cent interest in the contract, while Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd has 30 per cent.