Sibu’s lion, dragon dance troupes start preparations for CNY

SIBU (Dec 28): The Sibu Martial Arts (Quanshu) Association’s (SMAA) lion and dragon dance troupes have started preparing for Chinese New Year (CNY) performances.

SMAA chief coach Gilbert Wong said although the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has yet to release standard operating procedures (SOPs) for CNY, the troupe members need to hone their skills.

He said training is being held in SMAA’s main gym at Jalan Lanang and members adhered strictly to the approved SOPs.

“We divide the dancers, totalling about 10, into batches. Some train in the afternoon and some in the evening,” he explained.

The troupe members, who are wushu exponents, are relieved to be able to participate again after almost a year, he said.

“If the Covid-19 situation does not improve when CNY arrives, then we will cancel the performances,” said Wong.

He said SMAA has already received bookings for lion dance performances, mostly for residential houses, during the coming CNY, which falls on Feb 1, 2022.

“Bookings for dragon dance, which is less popular compared to the lion dance is still slow. Nevertheless, the dancers need to train early to adapt their endurance and also to hone their skills so that they will be able to execute their dance steps in the event that the performances are allowed under the new SOPs,” he said.

In the past few weeks, Wong said several business premises have also invited the lion dance troupe to the reopening of their business premises as the number of Covid-19 cases has dropped; with just single-digit Covid-19 cases for the past few weeks here.

“Hopefully, the Covid-19 situation will continue to improve so that life can return to normal and business will pick up,” he said.

The lion dance has always been associated with CNY celebrations since ancient times.

Most affluent Chinese families regard the lion dance as a necessity to ward off negative elements and bring luck and fortune to business premises and houses.

Lion dance performances were cancelled during the 2021 CNY celebration due to the Movement Control Movement (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.