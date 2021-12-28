State rugby women rule Padang Astaka in PJ

KUCHING (Dec 28): The Sarawak Sukma women’s rugby team enjoyed a highly successful outing at Padang Astaka in Petaling Jaya, Selangor over the weekend.

The team, managed by Faqrul Hafiz Abu Bakar, beat six other teams to top the Friendly Test organised by the Selangor Rugby Association.

Sarawak got off to a flying start on Day 1 by winning all four matches, beating Penang 26-5, blanking Kelantan 59-0, outplaying Terengganu 31-14 and whitewashing Johor 27-0.

The second day saw the team thrashed Pahang 48-0, beat Selangor 21-10 but fell 10-24 to Kedah in the final match, which was their only loss in the competition.

Both Sarawak and Kedah registered six wins each and collected 18 points but Sarawak finished in first place due to points difference, scoring 222 points and conceding 53 points against Kedah’s 130 and conceding 110.

In third to fifth positions were Selangor, Johor and Penang while completing the sixth to eighth positions were Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

Sarawak was represented by Sharon Sim Lili (captain) Floorance Anyi, Khairunnisa Abdullah, Josie Mavcellina Gone, Cuthberta Mathew Entai, Sheryl Fay Nakson, Valerie Juan, Louisa Viviana Nasit, Azreencriea Frica, Nur Suffynna Suffian, Fatin Nasuha Khalidi, Nor Arziyana Amira Arian @ Rizwan and Eunice Bajik Chung. The team is coached by Beniamino Tamanikula Soso and his assistants Sylvia Alexander Lian and Er Embran L Mohd Ali.

“Congratulations and a great performance by our women’s team these two days… I am very happy and proud that we have achieved our target to become the top ranked team. It is another great outing after what we had achieved in Sandakan.

“The purpose of this trip is to test our players and set a benchmark on what else we need to work on after watching how they played against other teams,” Faqrul told The Borneo Post.

“I am sure that the coaches will come up with a new plan to ensure they are ready to take on the challenge for Sukma in Kuala Lumpur next year,” he added.