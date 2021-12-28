S’wak Health Dept releases Flying Doctor Service schedule for January 2022

KUCHING (Dec 28): The Sarawak Health Department today released its Flying Doctor Service (PDU) schedule for Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Miri, and Limbang for Jan 1-15, 2022.

The department said that the schedule is dependent on weather conditions.

In Sri Aman, the PDU will be available on Jan 14, 2022 in the morning and afternoon at Rumah Siba, Perdu in Ulu Spak and Rumah Thomas in Banggai.

In Sarikei, the service will be available in the morning and afternoon at SK Kota and Rumah Ajai, Perdu in Ulu Entaih on Jan 6, 2022; Rumah Barak and SK Jambu (Jan 7); Rumah Tawie and Rumah Janting (Jan 10); Rumah Enggie and Kemalih (Jan 11); Rumah Bugie and SK Ju (Jan 12); as well as Rumah Kiroh and Rumah Umar (Jan 13).

The service will also be available in Sibu in the morning and afternoon at Rumah Gayut and Nanga Arau (Jan 6); Rumah Ansi and Rumah Asun (Jan 7); Rumah Jarau, Jagau and Rumah Unjan, Poi (Jan 10); Rumah Seliau and Rumah Tuan (Jan 11); as well as Rumah Engkayau, Ulu Machan and Rumah Janting (Jan 12).

The PDU service will be available in Kapit in the morning and afternoon at Rumah Nuga and Rumah Manila (Jan 13); as well as Rumah Liun and Rumah Messop in Ibau (Jan 14).

The service will go to Miri and be available morning and afternoon at Ba Lai and Long Banga (Jan 10) and at Long Balau and Long Seridan (Jan 14).

The service will only be available in the morning at Long Sabai (Jan 11), Tanjong Durian (Jan 12), and Pa Tik (Jan 13), as well as in the afternoon at Long Dano and Pa Lungan (Jan 13).

In Limbang, the service will be available in the morning at Sungai Adang (Jan 6), as well as at Pa Berunut and Pa Puti (morning and afternoon) on Jan 7.

For further information, contact chief assistant medical officer Junaidi Othman on 082-473200 extension 296.