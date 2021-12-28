Tragic incidents among Top 5 news buzz in Sibu

FIVE incidents made the headlines in Sibu throughout the year, which is still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The following chronologically details each of them, starting with a shooting incident during the Ramadan month this year, which left a policeman dead.

May 6 — Constable Norhalim Tumiran, from Pahang, was found with gunshot wounds to the upper right side of his ear, inside a house in Permai Timurin Sibu on this date, at about 7pm.He was 25.

Norhalim was laid to rest in his hometown of Felda Bukit Damar in Lanchang, Temerloh.

He left behind widow Nor Fitrah Ramli, 25, and their 14-month-old daughter.

It is reported that at the time of the incident, the constable was at a house where his colleagues were staying at, playing video games while waiting to break the fast as it was Ramadan month then.

Norhalim was a new recruit who had just been transferred to the Motorcycle Patrol Unit of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department.

Following the incident, three policemen were arrested to facilitate the investigation into the case.

On May 19, the Sibu Magistrate’s Court charged one of the three policemen with the murder of Norhalim. No plea was taken from Muhamad Nur Alif Mazlan, 28, when the charge was read to him before Magistrate Siti Hazwani Hanim Ramli.

The charge was framed under Section 32 of the Penal Code.

The other two policemen, aged 21 and 23, had been released and would be called as witnesses for the case.

July 27— A petrol station worker wasinjured after the underground tank of the station at Jalan Brother Albinus in Sibu caught fire. A loud explosion could be heard in the 10am incident, where thick black smoke billowed from the burning station.

The dramatic footage of the fire went viral on social media, and the incident itself caused a massive traffic jam along Jalan Brother Albinus.

The video clip also showed the ensuing disorder, where people were running helter-skelter as they sought safety.

Sibu Fire and Rescue (Bomba) chief Suna Kaha said the explosion occurred after a van drove over the underground oil tank of the station.

“The spark might have been ignited due to the heat coming from the van’s battery, or its exhaust pipe,” he said.

Sept 7 — Members of the public watched in horror as a man fell to his death from the 22nd floor of Wisma Sanyan. ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, who was then-Sibu police chief, said the man was identified as Wee Wui Kiat, a lawyer aged 42.

At the time of the incident, there were six Sibu Municipal Council staff members taking a break at their workplace on Level 22 of the commercial tower, but none of them noticed the presence of the lawyer.

Sibu High Court judicial commissioner Christopher Chin had, on Oct 8, helped stage a reference proceeding in honour of Wee, whose death not only shocked the legal fraternity,but also the local townsfolk and the whole of Sarawak.

Wee was the vice-president of the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) Central Committee, and also the chairman of AAS Sibu branch.

He also published the book ‘Malaysian Law on Division of Matrimonial Assets’ in November 2014.

Nov 3 — The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) celebrated its 40th anniversary on a small scale, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In connection with the celebration, which was broadcast via Zoom, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the approval for a new building for the council.

He said the building would be a symbol of Sibu’s progress towards a modern era and would also become an iconic building of the town.

Besides the new SMC building, Abang Johari said a number of significant projects were also in the pipeline for Sibu in its bid to achieve city status by2031. They would include Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan, expansion of Sibu urban and commercial areas, the upgrading of digital infrastructure, and also the declaration of Bukit Lima as a nature reserve.

Abang Johari said SMC already had the objective of becoming a city by 2031, and therefore, for the next 11 years, SMC would be working together with the government towards achieving this goal.

The announcement was, indeed, ‘big news’ for the people of Sibu who had been waiting for many years to get Sibu be accorded with a city status.

Nov 13 — Sibu achieved another historic first in Sarawak with the opening of the state’s longest skate arena at Phase 2 Sibu Town Square. Costing RM2 million, the well-equipped arena spans some 100m. Besides skateboarding, the place can also accommodate rollerblading, BMX-riding and scooter-racing.

The skate arena is one of the facilities under the multi-use park that the Sibu Active Youth Space (SAYS) has been promoting actively. The venue will also have full WiFi connectivity.

SAYS is the brainchild of Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Already, an international-level skate competition has been planned for the arena in January 2022. Apart from hosting participants from all over Sarawak, the event is also set to receive those from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Brunei, and Indonesia.

Moreover, the competition may also be listed on the tourism calendar of events, not only for Sibu but for Sarawak as a whole.

The youths here are encouraged to undertake activities at the skate arena, instead of doing them by the roads or other areas, which might pose danger not only to them, but also to members of the public.