Two more Warisan assemblymen quit

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 28): Two Parti Warisan (Warisan) assemblymen, Datuk Peter Anthony and Datuk Juil Nuatim have left the party today for a newly formed multi-racial local party.

Peter, in a press conference at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) today, said the decision was made after Warisan spread its wings to Peninsular Malaysia.

“Datuk Juil, myself and our friends are today announcing our decision to quit Warisan for the sake of the people of Sabah.

“I believe my struggle is not a personal struggle but this is my struggle for the people, my responsibility to the people of Sabah.

“The people of Sabah wanted Warisan because it was a local party. Once Warisan spread its wings to the Peninsular Malaysia, it clearly shows that the party has strayed from its foundation,” he said.

Peter is expected to announce the details of the newly formed local party in January 2022.

As of today, it is understood that only two assemblymen, Peter from Melalap and Juil from Limbahau are officially with the new party.

Peter did not reveal the name of the new party.