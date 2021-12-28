Villagers in Bau, Kuching bracing for possible floods

KUCHING (Dec 28): Villagers in two flood-prone areas here are gearing up to face the onslaught of continuous heavy rain.

This was indicated during observations over Kampung Bukit Panchur along Jalan Batu Kitang in Bau, and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru in Desa Wira here yesterday.

Self-employed resident Ahmad Yusuf, 54, said despite Kampung Bukit Panchur being located just next to Sungai Sarawak Kiri, only houses down the slope of the hill near the river would be affected by flooding.

“Even if the water from the Sungai Sarawak Kiri overflowed to the village, only those houses down the slope and near the river would be affected.

“If I’m not wrong, the biggest flood to hit our village struck more than 10 years ago when it rained heavily during a King Tide (extraordinarily-high tide),” he said when met at his house.

However, he pointed out that houses like his, located on higher ground, could still sustain damage from the floods, or inundated by the run-off from the hill.

“At the moment, our surau is on standby mode to accommodate any flood victims, should the need arise,” he said.

When interviewed, retired army personnel, 52-year-old Alem Jili pointed to the Kampung Lidah Tanah community hall located on higher ground, where tents had already been put up to house flood evacuees.

“Thus far, flooding in this area has not been so bad – hardly ever anyone needed to be evacuated,” he said.

The two evacuation centres identified by village head Mutazar Buang, are the village surau and Kampung Lidah Tanah community hall just across the road.

In Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Batu Kawa near here, some labourers could be seen working on a drain.

When approached, they said the works on the drainage kicked off in May this year and scheduled for completion in February next year.

It is informed that the village multi-purpose hall would serve as the flood evacuation centre in this area should the need arise.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had recently urged those living in flood-prone areas to heed the advisory from the Malaysian Meteorological Department over continuous heavy rain forecast for this week, and to be prepared for any possible evacuation.