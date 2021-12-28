Woman dies, husband injured after car crashes into Sibu school security guard post

SIBU (Dec 28): A 27-year-old housewife succumbed to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash at Jalan Lanang here Sunday night.

Acting Sibu police chief Supt Collin Babat in a statement identified the deceased as Floria Senia Akin from Rumah Vincent Bayang, Mile 69 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu.

“The victim was in a car driven by her 23-year-old husband, travelling towards Jalan Lanang from the town centre.

“In the incident which happened around 9.15pm, the couple’s car is believed to have gone out of control and crashed into the security guard post of a secondary school,” he said.

Collin said the crash left the driver with a broken arm and injuries to his hip, while Floria sustained serious head injuries.

Both were sent to Sibu Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10.50pm, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.