Youth sent to reform school for disposing of stolen mobile phone

KUCHING (Dec 28): A Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a 20-year-old to be sent to Henry Gurney School, Puncak Borneo for disposing of a stolen handphone.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali made the ruling on the young offender after examining his social report today.

The accused will remain at the school until he reaches the age of 21.

According to the charge, the accused, who was not unrepresented by counsel, helped to dispose of the stolen phone on Nov 8, around 12.15pm, at MetroCity commercial centre in Matang.

Based on the facts of the case, on Sept 20, the complainant was sleeping in his locked rented room in Kampung Kenyalang Park when he was suddenly awoken by an unknown man in the room.

The stranger claimed he was a policeman and asked for the complainant’s identification card and money before leaving.

The complainant then checked his belongings and found that his handphone was also missing as well as evidence of forced entry.

He then lodged a police report and the police investigation led to the accused’s arrest on Nov 8.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case under Section 414 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both.