2021 when rugby grinds to a halt in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 29): “Hopefully, next year the situation will be brighter as we look forward to bring more glad tidings for the players to cheer, to savor and to remember,” said Sibu Division Rugby Union’s (SDRU) chief coach Michael Ting.

He was looking back at 2021 when not a single rugby activity was conducted here throughout the year, no thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Dec 2020 the Sibu team had pulled off a 15-a-side friendly match with their counterparts from the Bintulu Division Rugby Association (BDRA). An upbeat SDRU then planned two friendly games with Kuching Warrior OId Boys Rugby Club for Jan 15 and Kuching Rugby Football Club (KRFC) for Jan 16.

Alas! Both had to be called off due to a sudden spike of Covid-19 cases brought about by the Pasai Siong cluster. That notorious cluster became Sarawak’s biggest cluster, affecting more than 1,000 people across the state.

All matches were called off. But there remained some hope that the Brother Albinus Cup and President Cup, the two signature events of SDRU, could be held towards the latter half of the year when the majority of the majority of the population would be fully vaccinated.

In 2019, a record 34 teams had taken part in the 5th edition of the Br Albinus Cup. The President Cup traditionally saw fierce rivalry between Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri. Local fans were treated to a nail-biting finish in the 2019 edition when KRFC edged SRDU 22-20 to clinch the title.

But any hope to re-live such exciting times eventually diminished.

“Unfortunately, for two years in the running, in 2020 and 2021, both of our signature events had to be cancelled. The players are very disappointed and we understand that but, of course, health always came first, sports can come later,” Ting said.

Rugby, he reiterated, is a sport that needs constant practice and training in order to keep the players fit and tough. However, few players turned up for training even during the Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

“No competitive competitions, no players,” the coach lamented.

Some players still trained in small groups and, at one time, all training sessions were conducted without physical contact as was required under SOPs to curb Covid infection. Compared to other sports, most of which are allowed to resume already, Ting said rugby involves a lot of body contact and that is why competitions are still not allowed under the current SOPs.