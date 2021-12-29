23 new Covid-19 cases in S’wak, Lawas on top with six cases

KUCHING (Dec 29): Lawas overtook Kuching with the most number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state today at six compared to four in Kuching.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak nonetheless continue to remain in double digits with 23 cases recorded today, according to the daily update from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

There are also no new Covid-19 fatalities today. The 23 new cases brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 252,262.

From the 23 cases today, 12 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and nine in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

Two cases were recorded under Category 3 (lung infection). There were no cases in the more serious Categories 4 and 5.

Apart from Lawas and Kuching, SDMC reported that new Covid-19 cases were also recorded in Sibu with four cases, Bintulu (2), Miri (2), Limbang (2), Telang Usang (2) and Kabong (1).

The other 32 districts did not record any new cases.

SDMC also reported that no new Covid-19 fatalities or clusters were reported in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 15 compounds in Kuching for violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

From the total, 13 were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering attendance before entering a premise; and two for premises who failed to provide body temperature scanner and OR code.

To date, the police have issued 12,696 SOP compounds in Sarawak.