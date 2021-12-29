Abd Karim: GPS assemblypersons shouldn’t be lobbying for Cabinet posts

KUCHING (Dec 29): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives should not be attempting to lobby for positions in the state Cabinet, opined Asajaya assemblyman Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We have to give the full say to the CM (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg). There should be no lobbying.

“That is prerogative of the Chief Minister. Even if I become just an ordinary Adun (assemblyman) after this, I don’t mind,” he told a press conference during the Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak Appreciation Nite 2021 yesterday.

Abdul Karim had been asked which ministry he believes he would be assigned to after the recently concluded state election.

He was previously Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister as well as Youth and Sports Minister.

Abang Johari has yet to announce his new state Cabinet following GPS’ decisive win in the state polls.

During the appreciation night, 39 ministry staff received service excellence awards, while 15 staff who are retiring and five Graduate Enhancement Training Sarawak (GETS) trainers received mementos.

A book entitled ‘Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Outdoor Recreational Programme’ produced by Sarawak Youth Camp was also launched during the event.