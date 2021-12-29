Chong attributes S’wak polls failure on PH’s 22-month reign at federal level

KUCHING (Dec 29): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak head and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has attributed the coalition’s dismal performance during the 12th state election on PH’s short-lived stint in power at federal level.

He said PH – comprising DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) – only managed to win two out of the 62 seats contested because the PH federal government failed to match the expectations of the people.

“Though we started to implement many reforms within the government system and introduced many good governance and people-friendly measures, we still fell short of what was expected of us during our time in government,” he told a press conference today.

Sidestepping a question on whether all peninsula-based parties had lost their appeal among Sarawakians, Chong, who was Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister under the PH federal government, continued to blame PH’s 22 months in power in Putrajaya.

“To those who have voted for DAP in 2018 to bring about change of government but in this state election decided not to continue supporting DAP because we did not live up to your expectations, we wish to extend our sincere apology for falling short of such expectations.”

Chong also blamed DAP’s failure to secure the other 24 seats it contested on the low voter turnout.

“Though state-wide the total voter turnout recorded was 60.67 per cent, the turnout for the Chinese voters was particularly low. In the urban polling stations where Chinese voters were the majority, the recorded turnout was in the range of 40 to 45 per cent,” he said.

“For polling stations where the majority of voters were Bumiputeras or natives, the turnout rates were in the range of 65 to 70 per cent. The army and police voters recorded more than 75 per cent turnout.”

According to him, voting patterns across the state were contrary to the 2018 parliamentary election, where the turnout amongst the Chinese voters was more than 65 per cent.

“The low turnout and vote splitting among the Chinese urban voters in this election was obvious. Regardless, we accept and respect the decision of the voters.

“We acknowledge that the low voter turnout and the split voting was due to the general sentiment of disappointment among the electorate in many of our constituencies,” he added.

Apart from Chong, who won Padungan, Violet Yong was re-elected Pending assemblywoman, but with a significantly lower majority of 540 votes compared to the 5,012-vote majority in 2016.

Separately, Chong refused to comment on whether DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee’s stance that a new state-based youth party needs to be formed was sanctioned by DAP Sarawak headquarters.

“You just have to follow the news and ask him (Hee),” Chong said.

Hee had said the youth wing planned to set up a local party to attract more youths in Sarawak to join politics.

According to him, a Sarawak-based party would make members and constituents more confident as it would not be influenced by outsiders.

He later clarified that this was merely his personal opinion.