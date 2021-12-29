Community leaders want Pengguang made full minister

MIRI (Dec 29): Community leaders in Marudi have called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to consider giving a full minister’s post to Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil in the new state Cabinet.

The community leaders representing the Iban, Orang Ulu, Malay and Chinese in Marudi in a joint statement yesterday said they would like the chief minister to use his prerogative to appoint Penguang, who retained his seat with a handsome majority in the just concluded state election, as a full minister.

“We, representing the rural and remote communities in the Baram, would like to recommend that Dr Penguang Manggil be appointed as a full minister in the next Cabinet.

“This is based on several justifications that we feel are very important. They include the background of Datu Dr Penguang in the state government administration. He was permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, and Controller at NREB, in addition to various other important positions in the Forest Department prior,” said the group.

The community leaders, comprising Penghulu Patrick Jelaman, Pemanca Wong Khiong Ching, Pemanca Jamel Sabil, and Penghulu Larek Mat, added that Penguang had shown excellent performance in every responsibility given to him during his days in the state civil service.

They are also satisfied with Penguang’s role as Assistant Minister of Local Government from 2016 to 2021.

“Penguang is a native of Baram and therefore understands the needs and issues faced by the local community,” they added.

In the just concluded state election, Penguang retained the seat he first won in the 2016 state election with a bigger majority of 5,976 votes.

He polled 8,169 votes in a five-cornered fight against Datuk Sylvester Entri (PSB), Sawing Kedit (PBDSB), Elias Lipi Mat (PKR) and Gilbert Young (PBK).