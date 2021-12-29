Former MasterChef Malaysia finalist, husband charged with murder of maid in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): A contractor and his wife, who is an engineer, faced a joint charge at the Magistrate’s Court here on Wednesday with killing their maid.

Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 40, and Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 33, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code before magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun.

The charge provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The couple was accused of killing 28-year-old Nur Afiah Daeng Damin at a house at Amber Tower, Lido Avenue, Jalan Lintas, Penampang between December 10 and 13.

No plea was recorded from both the accused persons who were represented by counsel Ram Singh and Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh respectively.

The court fixed February 10, 2022 to re-mention the case and in the meantime, the accused will be further detained in custody.

Etiqah was a MasterChef Malaysia 2012 finalist.

It was reported that the couple was arrested on December 14, a day after they lodged a police report claiming that they found their maid on the floor of their apartment after returning from a holiday in Kundasang.