Dayak community leaders want rural development promise realised

KUCHING (Dec 29): The state government must see to it that the promise of development in the rural areas be realised.

This was voiced out by the Dayak community leaders interviewed by The Borneo Post here yesterday.

The Iban Temenggung for Kuching, Dato Bernard Agan Assan, said he was glad that the long-awaited state election was over, which should allow the newly-elected government of Sarawak to focus on state development, especially in the rural areas.

“As a community leader, I look forward to seeing more developments in the rural areas in Sarawak, and I believe that many Dayaks, like myself, would want the same thing too,” he said.

Bernard believed that there were many things that needed to be done to enable Sarawak achieve the status of developed state by 2030.

“As a start, the government can look into the issue of dilapidated schools in the rural areas.

“I also believe that more basic facilities and infrastructures such as roads, water supply and electricity need to be provided in many rural areas of Sarawak.”

Reflecting Bernard’s sentiments, Janang Jamu placed rural development on top on his wishlist for 2022, stating ‘nothing’s more important than development in the rural areas’.

“In Sarawak, everybody knows the people’s needs in the rural areas – good roads, clean water supply, and stable electricity. It is important for the government to provide these amenities,” said Janang, a village headman from San Semanju in Lubok Antu.

For fellow village chief Henry Ilon Jalel, he expressed hope for the state government to continue addressing the problems faced by the people living in the remote pockets.

He said as Sarawak strove to become a developed state by 2030, it must never neglect the rural areas.

“I believe that the people of Sarawak believe that they have chosen the best government, one that can look after the people. It is my hope to see that development would continue to reach all rural areas in Sarawak.

“This is what I hope for 2022,” said Henry, who is from Senunok, Ulu Paku in Betong.

Ah Choi Suim also wanted rural development to be accorded priority by the state government, but in addition to that, he would also want the government to be fair in terms of distributing wealth to the people.

“This must go beyond race and religion too.

“We always hear politicians talking about no single race can form a government; thus, there should be no monopoly in managing state wealth, employment and other key areas,” said Ah Choi, who is headman of Kampung Giam Lama in Padawan near here.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which won big in the recently-concluded 12th state election, launched a 34-point manifesto, where one of the points stated about wanting to eradicate urban and rural poverty, and to expand telecommunication coverage and digital facilities across Sarawak.

Other points in the manifesto were GPS aiming to propel Sarawak into becoming a high-income and developed state by 2030, while reducing income disparity among the people through creation of more job opportunities.