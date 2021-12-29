Five Covid-19 cases imported to Sabah from Saudi Arabia

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Sabah recorded 192 new cases of Covid-19 on Dec 29, mostly under Category 1 and 2.

No death was reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 187 of the 192 cases only displayed mild symptoms or none at all.

“One patient under Category 3, two under Category 4 and zero cases under Category 5.

“Two cases are still under evaluation,” he said.

According to Masidi’s statement, 186 out of the 192 cases were transmitted locally, five imported cases and one was detected in a temporary detention center.

The imported cases were from Saudi Arabia.