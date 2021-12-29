Government to decide on death penalty after briefing by special committee, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Dec 29): A special committee to look into the proposal to abolish the death penalty will soon submit its findings to the government, said Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), in a press statement today, said the committee was established in 2019 to gauge the public’s response to the proposal as well as examine the ramifications of such a decision.

He said the committee was asked to look at the issue from several aspects, taking into consideration the views of the various stakeholders, which committee’s findings will then be presented to the Cabinet.

He added that one critical remit was to evaluate the effectiveness of capital punishment as a deterrent.

“There have been repeated calls to abolish the death penalty. As minister, my role is to assess the effectiveness of these punishments as a deterrent.

“We must study this thoroughly before we come to a decision. We also need to see if the rehabilitation of convicts, if possible, would be the better option, and in the best interests of the greater society,” said Wan Junaidi.

He added that the study was in consonant with the government’s aspirations to rehabilitate criminals, where possible and later assimilate them back into their respective communities as valuable members of society.

“If they have done their time, paid their dues, show genuine remorse for what they have done and have been completely rehabilitated, we should not close the door on them,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said a final decision will only be made after the Cabinet has been briefed on the matter.

The Bill to amend laws on death penalty, as well as other relevant laws, is expected to be tabled in Parliament by the third quarter of 2022.