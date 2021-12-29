Hajiji: Activate all disaster management committees

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has called for all disaster management committees in the state to be activated in anticipation of inclement weather in the east coast and northern part of the state as forecasted by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

“I have spoken to the State Secretary, Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untung to instruct all local authorities and district officers to immediately activate their disaster

management committees and to be on full alert for any possibilities, especially strong winds, floods and landslides.

“I want local authorities to continue clearing all waterways and drains to ensure no blockage in the event of continuous rain,“ Hajiji said.

He urged the people to take heed of MetMalaysia’s weather warnings and to keep safe at all times.