JKR: Damaged section of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sri Aman has been fixed

KUCHING (Dec 29): Repair works on the damaged section of the Pan Borneo Highway from Sri Aman to Lachau/Serian have been completed today.

According to Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in a Facebook post, the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) was aware of the damaged section and had immediately carried out works to repair the damaged section.

The JKR Pan Borneo Highway Unit said the cracks on the road were noticed on Dec 28 around 9am at the CH34+800 section of the Sri Aman road network heading to Lachau under the Work Contract Package 04 (WPC04) of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway.

It added that as a safety measure, the contractor had placed barriers to close the affected stretch to prevent the public from entering and using the road, which was actually still under construction and had not yet been opened to the public.

Apart from that, an excavator has been placed at the scene to prepare for any further repair work in the event of another incident amid the current rainy season.

JKR Pan Borneo Highway Unit urged the contractor to monitor the location of the incident from time to time.

Meanwhile, the public has also been advised to be cautious and alert when driving along the route.

The unit has also reminded the public not to spread fake news which could create panic among the community.