Lee urges fishermen, boat operators in Miri to prioritise safety when going out to sea

MIRI (Dec 29) Fishermen and boat operators here had been urged to prioritise their safety whenever they go out to the sea, especially during the monsoon season, said Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee said the fishermen and boat operators must also comply with all the safety requirements which have been laid down by the Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB).

“For instance, if they go out to the sea, they must put on a life jacket in case there are any untoward incidents,” he said when officiating at the River Safety Awareness Campaign at Kampung Piasau Utara today.

At the function, Lee handed over of life jackets to 16 fishermen of Kampung Piasau Utara.

Commenting on the campaign, Lee said such programme is vital not only to educate the fishermen and boat users on the importance of their safety while out at the sea, but also to ensure that the rivers are kept clean.

Lee also stressed on the importance for everyone to play their role in ensuring the cleanliness of the river and sea.

“Those living near the riverbank must not throw rubbish into the rivers to avoid pollution.

“We want our river to be cleaned. This also applies to fishermen (where they should) not to throw rubbish into the sea whenever they go out fishing,” he added.

He pointed out that the SRB in cooperation with Miri City Council (MCC) have installed four rubbish traps here to stop the rubbish from getting into the river or sea.

To a question, Lee said there has been no reports of foreign fishermen encroaching into the Miri waters in recent months.

He, however, advised the fishermen to alert the authorities if they come across foreign fishing boats in Miri waters.

Also present at the function was Miri Mayor Adam Yii.