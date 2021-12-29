Malaysia records 23 more Covid-19 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths rose by another 23 cases as of midnight, putting the overall tally at 31,392 since the pandemic began.

According to data published on the Health Ministry’s (MoH) CovidNow portal, four cases were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Johor and Terengganu topped the list of fatalities with four cases each, followed by Perak (three), Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur (two each) and Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Sabah (one each).

There were no deaths in Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

A total of 21 out of the 23 reported deaths happened in the last seven days.

The remaining deaths happened more than a week ago but were only recorded yesterday due to delays in data reporting.

As of midnight, there are currently 42,357 active cases, including 302 in intensive care units (ICU) with 169 requiring respiratory assistance.

There were also 3,434 recoveries reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,746,833. — Malay Mail