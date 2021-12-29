More anti-drug billboards to rise in Sibu to raise awareness, says district officer

SIBU (Dec 29): More billboards will be erected here to spread the message of the dangers of drug abuse, said Sibu District Officer Suhaili Mohamed.

He said such billboards would be put up around the town to create awareness among the public.

“We will put more billboards of this campaign in Sibu,” he said when launching the ‘Say No to Drugs’ campaign in front of University Technology Sarawak (UTS) today.

Suhaili thanked Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) for allowing the billboard to be erected in front of UTS.

He said erecting billboards is an example of programmes with community leaders and the public in the battle against drugs.

Suhaili pointed out that the district office had received government funds for such programmes but they had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since last year, some of the events that we had planned had to be postponed. Hopefully by next year, we are able to commence all the programmes that we had planned.

“The funds are with us already, so it is up to us to implement and we just need to wait for the correct time,” he said.

On the launching of the campaign, he said it was held in collaboration with the Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association and One Stop Centre.

Among those present were association chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, deputy chairman Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai, and Temenggong Stanley Geramong.