Muda to go on nationwide ‘listening tour’ to gauge voters’ sentiment over policies

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): Newly-registered Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) said today it will kickstart a “listening tour” nationwide, to gauge public sentiment in order to guide the party’s leadership in formulating policies for Malaysians.

Its pro-tem president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the initiative is crucial as mere cosmetic changes to Malaysia’s policies would not work in the long run.

“Muda will be doing a nationwide listening tour and the listening tour is very important,” he told the press.

“It’s not just a dialogue or a question-and-answer session, but a session where we will go down to the stalls, to the warungs, kopitiams and have small-scale or large-scale sessions, sessions with experts, to listen before we formulate inclusive policies, new development policies.

“We plan to hit the ground running very soon, after the Covid-19 period and especially after this flood ends,” he added.

Syed Saddiq also mooted a structural overhaul of the country in order to achieve visionary goals.

He said Muda is looking forward to reaching and listening to a minimum of five million Malaysians through the tour.

Earlier, Syed Saddiq announced that Muda has officially been registered as a political party.

The Muar MP said Muda was notified of its registration via an email and official letter on December 23 but was only making the announcement now as the party had been occupied with flood relief efforts. – MalayMail