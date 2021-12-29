Nippon Paint unveils anti-viral, anti-bacterial Spot-less Plus and Vinilex Fresh Plus

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): Nippon Paint Malaysia recently unveiled their anti-viral and anti-bacterial range of Spot-less Plus and Vinilex Fresh Plus paints that are prove effective in preventing the spread of infectious diseases including Covid-19.

The environmentally-friendly coatings are available in various colour choices and are suitable for any indoor space ranging from residences, educational centers, health institutions, restaurants, hotels, prayer rooms, aged care facilities as well as commercial buildings in offices, hotels and meeting rooms.

The range has a new, improved formula to champion indoor safety and wellness to keep everyone safe.

Nippon said that these products have been developed to specifically ensure our walls are protected and safe to touch, and complement the VirusGuard paint that was launched earlier this year.

Spot-less Plus is a low sheen paint that contains anti-stain technology and effectively repels stains to protect against viruses and bacteria, while Vinilex Fresh Plus is a washable paint that provides protection against bacteria and viruses with a smooth matte finishing.

The aforementioned VirusGuard is a mid-sheen anti-microbial paint with superior washability and long-lasting colours and is also anti-fungal, low odour, low VOC and has stain repellant properties.

Additionally, VirusGuard is also able to destroy influenza viruses such as Swine Flu; hand, foot and mouth disease viruses such as Coxsackievirus A16; and bacteria such as E. Coli, MRSA and Staphylococcus Aureus.

According to NPM Group group managing director Yaw Seng Heng, the new products are part of their continuous efforts in keeping everyone safe indoors.

“It is formulated with Silver Ion Technology, which is scientifically proven to destroy 99.9 per cent of harmful viruses and bacteria on painted surfaces.

“As the Number 1 paint in Malaysia and Asia, the anti-viral and anti-bacterial range from Nippon Paint are our continuous efforts in creating safer indoor spaces for everyone for their homes, workspaces and public premises.

“We believe the launch of the anti-viral and anti-bacterial range rollout is timely to provide an added layer of protection to our indoor environment. In our drive to champion indoor health and wellness, we are always seeking new opportunities to innovate with solutions that can add value for our customers in addition to creating beautiful and healthy surroundings,” Yaw said.

The Silver Ion Technology can inhibit the spread of viruses and bacteria through three approaches — deactivation of the viruses and bacteria’s functions; reducing their ability to multiply and reproduce; and inhibiting their growth which ultimately causes the death of viruses and bacteria.

Some bacteria, such as E. Coli, may even persist on inanimate surfaces for up to a few months — this emphasises the importance of disinfecting and sanitising frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis, including walls as we often touch them and causing the surface to be a top breeding ground for viruses and bacteria to lurk on.

“The surfaces we touch in our daily routine can be a vector of viral and bacterial transmission. This is why we have developed a surface coating solution to protect walls by using Silver Ion Technology in our paints to transform ordinary surfaces into anti-viral and anti-bacterial surfaces.

“Nippon Paint’s anti-viral and anti-bacterial range are an innovative and sustainable way to create safer and healthier indoor environments. While painting surfaces with antimicrobial paint does not mean the end of virus transmission altogether, it protects surfaces with anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties that will help in minimising risks,” Yaw added.

For more information, visit Nippon Paint’s website or reach their Customer Experience and Advisory care line at 1800-88-2663.