Peter, Juil invited to join STAR

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) is inviting former Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Datuk Peter Anthony and Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuantim to join the local party.

In a press statement here on Wednesday, STAR President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the party wishes to form a coalition with the two KDM leaders and work together to unite all KDM in Sabah under one banner.

“A united KDMR people would be good for Sabah. As such, I also would like to extend an invitation to Inanam Assemblyman Peto Galim and former Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) members to also join us as we work to shape our region’s destiny,” he said.

Kitingan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said the recent Sarawak election showed that Borneans are beginning to push back against Malaya-based parties by overwhelmingly voting for local-based parties.

“The writing is already on the wall for Malaya-based parties. Now is the moment for Sabahans to band together and consolidate our political influence on the national stage,” he concluded.