Sabah Ports bags two global port awards

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd (SPSB) received two global awards for ‘Emerging Port/Terminal of the year 2021’ and ‘Port/Terminal of the Year – South East Asia 2021’ by the prestigious Global Port Forum. This marks SPSB’s second consecutive win after being awarded the Port/Terminal of the Year – South East Asia in 2020.

Over 74 award categories were featured which aimed to recognize contributions made by organizations and professionals in multiple areas of the ports and terminals industry.

Datuk Ng Kiat Min, Managing Director of SPSB, said “We are honored that the international community continues to recognize SPSB’s capability as a terminal operator. Despite a challenging year for the maritime industry, SPSB remained focused on innovating and upgrading our service and facilities to create more value for our port users.”

Among key achievements in 2021 include SPSB’s maiden entry into LNG bunkering operations after being appointed as the main service provider for Petronas’ first LNG bunkering operations in Sabah. Successfully completing the transfer at Sandakan Port, Sandakan was chosen due to its strategic position between Australia and East Asia thus providing massive opportunity for SPSB to provide ancillary marine services to vessels plying this route.

In addition, the setting up of the KK Port Offshore Gateway early this year which provides oil and gas players with a base facility at KK Port, provides the impetus for SPSB to further develop a one-stop center for integrated marine services solutions.

Most recently SPSB had upgraded its refer container management at Sapangar Bay Container Port by investing in the automation of a reefer monitoring system. With the technology, temperatures of reefer boxes are now automatically recorded and monitored over their stay in the port. This ensures the integrity of the goods while eliminating the inefficiency of manual monitoring.

In view of this, Ng said “More ports are innovating for effective business continuity and a key component is migrating towards becoming a smart port. SPSB has placed great emphasis on digitalization and automation to support better cargo management and an overall cleaner port.”

Since undertaking the management of dry bulk operations at Lahad Datu Port this year, SPSB has achieved a higher rate of productivity and improved the safety of dry bulk handling. SPSB has invested in equipment upgrades and improved operational process to strengthen safety standards and ensuring a maximum rate of efficiency is achieved. As of next year, SPSB will continue this initiative across its east coast ports, namely Sandakan and Tawau Port.

In regards to the company’s sustainability goals, Ng said “Our commitment to SPSB’s green policy has reduced energy consumptions and carbon emission in the port business operations. For 2022, SPSB will prepare for ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) as well as ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational, Health and Safety Management Systems) certification. By pledging to these standards, SPSB commits to improving and moving forward in a responsible, environmentally safe and sustainable manner.”

She further added “SPSB also aims to be a pillar of support for the community. In 2021, the company had contributed funding for marine conservation, education, community projects, medical equipment and many forms of humanitarian relief.”

“SPSB had collaborated with the Sabah State Civil Service Department to launch a free vaccination program for the maritime community between July and August this year. The initiative benefitted a total of 1,247 people from 71 companies covering port workers, seafarers, shipping companies, transporters, freight forwarders, marine service agencies, stevedores and others.”

Global Port Forum which has a network spanning across 43 countries with main bases in Dubai and Singapore, will be holding a ceremony giving out awards to achievers at the upcoming Global Port Forum Awards to be held in February 2022 at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.