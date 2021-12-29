Sarawak encouraged by implementation of major projects

THE year witnessed the implementation of many major projects in Sarawak, ranging from public infrastructure such as roads to specific facility such as a disease centre.

Whether scheduled for completion in the near term, being a long-haul development or still on the drawing board, these projects signify ‘more things to come’ as Sarawak strives towards achieving a ‘developed economy’ status by 2030.

1. Batang Lupar Bridge

⦁ Costing RM848 million, this structure aims to become the longest river bridge in Malaysia, at a length of 4.8km. Meant to connect Kuching, Sebuyau and Maludam, it is scheduled for completion by 2025, with the project cost being fully borne by the state government after it was initially cancelled by the then-Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government. The Batang Lupar Bridge would significantly shorten the travelling time; at present, the only way to travel across the river is via ferry.

2. Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC)

⦁ It is said that this centre, located in Kota Samarahan, would catalyse the development of biomedical industries in Sarawak and pave the way towards the establishment of a bio-hub integrating hospitals, research centres, academics and also a bio-park. Reported to cost about RM200 million, the SIDC would function as a research facility under the purview of Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC). To be operational by 2024, the centre would be equipped with Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories, meant to facilitate research and development (R&D) works on BSL-3 infectious agents and subsequently, product-testing meant to ensure the commercialisation of the R&D output.

3. Sungai Sarawak-Sejingkat Bridge

⦁ The 1.281km dual-carriageway cable-stayed bridge, which would go across Sarawak River at Sejingkat, is set to be the third-longest of its kind in the country.

This RM485-million structure, upon its completion, would be the final link to the ambitious, 896km Sarawak Coastal Highway. The bridge would provide an alternative route linking Kuching and Samarahan, aimed at addressing traffic congestion during peak hours. The bridge is being built according to R5 standard specifications under the Public Works Department (JKR), and it is scheduled for completion by July 2023.

4. Bebuling STOLport

⦁ The RM108-million short take-off and landing airport (STOLport) in Spaoh, Betong, is part of the initiatives towards attaining the state’s goal of becoming a net food producer by 2030. With design features comprising a 790m runway and a 185m taxiway, two units of aircraft parking spaces, a terminal building and a watch tower, the STOLport is scheduled for completion by September 2023. It has been reported that this facility is meant to cater for the immediate transportation of the agriculture produce from the agro-park in Bebuling to the markets.

5. Access road to south of Kuching International Airport

⦁ The RM112.9-million project, comprising the construction of a 6.2km road, was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) Third Rolling Plan.

Supervised by Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak, the project is aimed at mitigating traffic congestion in the surrounding areas, as well as providing an alternative route for motorists from different directions, including those from and going to Samarahan and Serian districts. As a part of the works, concrete single-carriageway bridges would be built across Sungai Kuap, Sungai Stampin and Sungai Sangkoh, and an underpass would be constructed through the airport. The completion date is set on Aug 1, 2024.

6. Satok Suspension Bridge

⦁ Costing RM14.3 million, this 213m pedestrian bridge was reconstructed after the original structure collapsed on Oct 7, 2004. The predecessor was built during the Rajah Brooke era in 1923, at a cost equivalent to US$52,000 – it reached completion in 1926. Due to wear-and-tear, the bridge was closed to public in 1992, and remained so until its collapse in 2004.

In 2017, the Sarawak government decided to rebuild the bridge, and the works commenced on Sept 19 that year.

Suspended 18m above the Sarawak River and having somewhat maintained the original design, the Satok Suspension Bridge now ranks alongside the iconic Darul Hana Bridge at the Old Kuching section of the river.

7. Batu Kawah Riverbank Park

⦁ The RM8.8-million development features the latest landmark in the Batu Kawah area of Kuching, namely a 10-storey structure named the ‘Sky Window of Batu Kawah’, towering over what was once a wasteland covering 15.6 acres. The project is divided into five phases – the park provides a 2km walkway starting from Point 1, passing the Chinese temple at the Batu Kawah Old Bazaar, and reaching Kampung Rantau Panjang on the other end. Padawan Municipal Council is the implementing agency of the project.

8. Proposal to set up Sarawak’s own boutique airline

⦁ On Nov 30, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the proposed airline would be for business and leisure travels, and it would be parked under Hornbill Skyways, an established regional chartered air service operating in Sarawak. The airline aims to penetrate tourism hubs such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok and Hong Kong, and it would focus on small-scale carriers able to accommodate between 100 and 120 passengers each.

The Chief Minister said he had calculated the cost and was confidence that this airline would be economically viable.