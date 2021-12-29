Sarawak police: 80 pct discount on traffic summonses to end at noon tomorrow

KUCHING (Dec 29): The 80 per cent discount for traffic summons in conjunction with ‘Sambutan 100 Hari Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’ in Sarawak will end at 12pm tomorrow (Dec 30).

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the payment counters in all district police headquarters will stop collecting payments at noon for accounting purposes.

“It is advisable for those who want to pay their summons to do so before noon or today,” said Alexson when contacted.

It was earlier reported that besides the physical counters, payments can also be made at the ‘MyBayar Saman’ online portal.

According to police, almost all traffic summonses are eligible for the discount except for summonses for jumping the red light, misusing emergency lanes, cutting queues, overtaking on double white lines, accidents, ongoing court cases, ​​non-compoundable offences and modified exhausts.

The discounts are also not eligible for any traffic offences involving lorries.