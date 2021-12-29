Syed Saddiq says Muda officially registered

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): The Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has officially been registered as a political party, pro tem president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today.

In an online press conference, the Muar MP said Muda was notified of its registration via an email and official letter on December 23 but was only making the announcement now as the party had been occupied with flood relief efforts.

Syed Saddiq also thanked the judiciary and Muda’s lawyers for the party’s legal victory in its lawsuit against the government for previously rejecting the registration. – Malay Mail

