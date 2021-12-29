Tiong tells civil servants to buck up, improve attitude, efficiency

SIBU (Dec 29): The civil servants here, the police in particular, need to come out of their ‘honeymoon’ and strive to improve their attitude and efficiency.

Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said they had been comfortable for too long and it was time to ‘shake them up’ and discuss their shortcomings that needed improvements.

“Their duty is to serve the people. This means they have the ultimate responsibility to perform their duties to the best of their abilities, instead of acting like ‘Little Napoleons’ running their own private kingdoms,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Tiong, also Bintulu MP, said these civil servants must start earning their pay by being more serious in carrying out their responsibilities and services to the people.

“They cannot continue to use excuses like ‘being on break’ or ‘unable to respond in time’.

“If necessary, government officers should be on 24-hour standby, particularly when it comes to natural disasters like floods and heavy rainfall.”

During the campaign period in the last state election, Tiong said he received a lot of feedback and complaints from the people about the shortcomings of government departments and the police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Division (CCID) here.

Among the complaints was the prevalence of Macau scams of late.

He said the victims were deceived into voluntarily surrendering their bank cards and PINs, and had their bank accounts emptied into an account in Negeri Sembilan, which was then distributed to other unknown accounts.

He said the police should have immediately dealt with the report as soon as they have received it.

“However, the police did not respond immediately, giving various reasons like ‘Bank Negara’s approval was needed’ and other astounding reasons.”

As a result, the scammers’ bank accounts were closed before anyone could track down the culprits.

“Does the CCID head in Sibu really think scammers would sit around and wait for the police to catch them?”

Tiong said he once called the CCID head here who made all kinds of excuses and offered a series of red tapes and procedural obstacles.

“What kind of investigation procedures are these? If this way of slowly solving cases were applied to murders or other serious crimes, there would never be any criminal to catch.

“Commercial cases can be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla). Why can’t this (Macau) scamming case in Sibu be acted upon under Amla?”

Tiong said the way the CCID team in Sibu acted made it seem like they were working for the criminal groups instead of the people.

“I personally think that the Sibu CCID head is not qualified to hold the position. Since he is from Peninsular Malaysia, he should be sent back to Bukit Aman.

“I want the CCID in Sibu to give their explanation on this scam case.”

Tiong said he had also asked the acting OCPD here to investigate the matter in detail so that the people can have some answers.

“They should do it in order to reflect on the performance of the district police station. If their work is hampered by lengthy process, it would not do them any good and serve no one.

“Their minister should raise various points in Parliament and amend the laws if needed, instead of letting red tapes go on as part of existing policies, without any regard for the people’s lives.”