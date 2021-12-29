Villagers find body of man who fell off Ng Singat jetty

SARIKEI (Dec 29): Villagers have found the body of a man who disappeared after he fell from the jetty at Rumah Francis, Nanga Singat, Simpang Lassa, some 30km from Sibu on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said the victim’s body was found at 1.45pm yesterday by villagers participating in the search and rescue (SAR) operation, about 50 metres from the jetty where he was last seen.

The victim, identified as Maslihi Jony, 37, is believed to have drowned.

His body was handed over to police who participated in the SAR operation for further action.

The second day of the SAR operation yesterday involved five firefighters from Tanjung Manis fire station, six policemen, three Sarawak Rivers board staff, and 12 villagers.

Maslihi is said to have fallen into the river from the jetty around 3pm on Sunday (Dec 26).

He was reported missing by his elder brother Sulaihi in Sibu when the news reached the latter on Monday morning (Dec 27).