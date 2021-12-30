2021’s most read reports on The Borneo Post’s website

KUCHING (Dec 30): Looking back on 2021, The Borneo Post was kept busy with numerous happenings in and around the country.

Here, we recap some of our news reports that had the most views on our website this year, and while some of them might seem obvious, others were surprising:

New Year tragedy: 4WD vehicle falls off Triso Ferry ramp, 9 passengers believed drowned

Link: http://www.theborneopost.com/2021/01/01/new-year-tragedy-4wd-vehicle-falls-off-triso-ferry-9-passengers-believed-drowned/

The new year began with tragedy, when a pickup truck laden with passengers had fallen into the Batang Lupar river from the Triso ferry ramp. All occupants of the vehicle had drowned.

A live Facebook video depicting the aftermath of the incident went viral on social media. The seven minute 15 second-long video showed scenes of several men and women, including small children, unconscious with CPR being performed on some of them.

Following the tragedy, the state government ordered the state Public Works Department (JKR) to erect strong guard railings at all ferry crossing points in Sarawak, with immediate effect.

Major Covid-19 outbreak in Pasai Siong, Sibu; 37 cases confirmed, eight longhouses under lockdown

Link: http://www.theborneopost.com/2021/01/09/major-covid-19-outbreak-in-pasai-siong-sibu-37-cases-confirmed-eight-longhouses-under-lockdown/

Whatever optimism people had that Covid-19 was on the way out after life came to a virtual standstill, was dashed right from the start of the year when an outbreak was reported in Pasai, Sibu.

The Sibu Disaster Management Committee revealed that the new cases were detected through the screening results of a woman who returned to her longhouse Rumah Langi Ambau Douglas from Johor on Dec 29.

She was allowed to carry out quarantine at home in Pasai Siong (Rumah Langi) to attend her father’s funeral.

The outbreak led to the state’s biggest Covid-19 cluster to-date. The state Health Department declared an end to the cluster on April 13. It had recorded a total of 2,693 cases and 29 deaths.

Family of missing diver Karen Chong worried about her safety

Link: http://www.theborneopost.com/2021/04/19/family-of-missing-diver-karen-chong-worried-about-her-safety/

Social media was shaken by the news of missing diver named Karen Chong, with many claiming that search and rescue (SAR) efforts were inadequate prompting her own family members and friends to conduct their own search.

Chong, 31, was feared missing after a diving activity on April 17 with five others some 23 nautical miles from Satang Island near here.

According to her brother, Brandon, the family had exhausted every possible means to conduct the SAR and was very disappointed that the authorities seem to have been dragging their feet.

However, the mishap had resulted in tragedy, when her body was found on the fifth day of the SAR operations on April 20, about 52km from her last known location.

Malaysia’s Francisca Luhong ends Miss Universe journey

Link: http://www.theborneopost.com/2021/05/17/malaysias-francisca-luhong-ends-miss-universe-journey/

One of the news that provided relief from all the tragedies and virus-related incidents was one of Sarawak’s own Francisca Luhong James’ Miss Universe outing.

The 69th Miss Universe pageant was broadcast live from Florida in the United States. Although she did not make it into the Top 21 of the pageant, the Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 did make it through the preliminary rounds – most notably with the ‘Kampungku’ (My Village) costume for the National Costume slot.

Designed by renowned homegrown designer Carven Ong, her costume lugged an impressive 3D replica of a kampung house and it is a celebration of traditional Malaysian architecture.

Kuching-born Francisca, 26, was raised in Belaga. She is the first Dayak woman to win the Miss Universe Malaysia title.

Sarawakian father and son win RM21.46 million Toto Jackpot

Link: http://www.theborneopost.com/2021/05/31/sarawakian-father-and-son-win-rm21-46-million-toto-jackpot/

A surprising story that caught the attention of Sarawakians during this time was one about a father and son from Sarawak who had won the RM21.46 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on May 19.

According to Sports Toto in a press statement on May 31, the pair had combined the numbers inspired from a dream and the father’s vehicle number.

It was stated that the 43-year-old son, who is a technician, and his 67-year-old father would always help each other to buy tickets and sometimes they would share the bets whenever they have good inspiration of numbers like from a dream or interesting numbers that they spotted.

Their pair of winning numbers (2717 and 6500) had won them a whopping RM21,460,857.20.

Tributes pour in for Kuching’s beloved ‘Uncle Char Kueh Tiaw’

Link: http://www.theborneopost.com/2021/05/19/tributes-pour-in-for-kuchings-beloved-uncle-char-kueh-tiaw/

Kuching food enthusiasts were shocked by the news of the passing of their favourite Char Kuey Tiaw uncle Poon Hang Sue who passed away on May 17 at the age of 97 in his Jalan Emerald home here.

For six decades, Poon was something of a Kuching institution, dishing out delicious fried noodles that satiated hungry customers and had them returning for more.

Long queues were a common scene at the three stalls he ran respectively from 10am to 2pm inside Joo Seng coffee shop, 4pm to 6pm outside the coffee shop, and 7pm to 11pm from a cart. Poon would most fondly be remembered for his last stint for the day, when he would push the cart to the car park in front of shop lots at Jalan Green.

Tributes poured in on social media, following news of his death. Many reminisced about where they had bought his char kuey tiaw from, how unique the taste was, and the memories that came along with eating it. Even after Poon’ retirement, many were still craving for his cooking. Clearly, Kuching had lost one of its beloved food icons this year.

Sarawak to be placed under MCO from May 29 to June 11

Link: http://www.theborneopost.com/2021/05/27/sarawak-to-be-placed-under-mco-from-may-29-to-june-11/

As Covid-19 cases spiked further, SDMC had decided to declare a statewide Movement Control Order (MCO) beginning May 29 until June 11.

Its chairman at that time Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas pointed out that poor SOP compliance since the imposition of the Conditional MCO (CMCO) in Sarawak on May 12 had contributed to the increasing number of new Covid-19 cases and new clusters. He said the MCO over a period of several weeks was important to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

The MCO came with a very stringent SOP that disallowed operations of numerous businesses including home-based eateries, optical shops, department stores (aside from the food supply section) and others.

It was further extended to June 28, in tandem with a nationwide total lockdown. Sarawak later entered the Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan in July.

Straight As SPM students from CHMS No.1 now target As in UEC

Link: http://www.theborneopost.com/2021/06/11/straight-as-spm-students-from-chms-no-1-now-target-as-in-uec/

Despite the pandemic, lockdowns and school closure, many students showed that they could still perform well academically in hard times.

Two Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No.1 students proved their mettle when they scored straight As in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and at the same time, setting their sights on As in the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) in November this year.

Phoebe Ting and Michelle Soh were both aware that the UEC, the public examination for the students of Chinese independent schools which is the equivalent of Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM), will be a sterner test than SPM.

Ting attributed her success to self-discipline especially during this pandemic when students had to continue schooling through home-based learning, while said she had set a straight As target prior to sitting for the SPM.

We hope they had done great in their UEC!

DCM Masing passes away

Link: https://www.theborneopost.com/2021/10/31/dcm-masing-passes-away/

The demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who was also Parti Rakyat Sarawak president, had shocked the nation.

He had been admitted at the Sarawak General Hospital after he was infected with Covid-19 but after recovering, he died of heart complications.

His death was mourned by many, with tens of thousands of condolence messages and expressions of grief flooding The Borneo Post’s Facebook Page.

As the year comes to a close, it is a time to reflect on the trials and tribulations that have passed and to prepare for the coming year. Whatever has happened in the past year, the New Year brings fresh beginnings and hopefully, more optimistic news for Sarawakians.