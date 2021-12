HONG KONG (Dec 30): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 79km South West of Yonakuni, Japan, at 0647 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to Xinhua, the epicentre, with a depth of 15.17km, was initially determined to be at 23.9482 degrees north latitude and 122.4613 degrees east longitude. – Bernama