67.4 pct adults in Miri Division have received Covid-19 booster dose, says Lee

MIRI (Dec 30): A total of 67.4 per cent of the 205,297 eligible individuals aged 18 and above in Miri Division have received their Covid-19 booster dose, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Senadin assemblyman said those who have yet to get their two doses of the vaccine or the booster dose should do so at designated government and private medical institutions as soon as possible.

“UNI Klinik is one of the clinics in Miri that caters for the largest crowd where it started in smaller scale of 50 people before increased to 450 walk-ins or appointments per day. As of December 2021, I was told by the clinic’s representative that about 4,500 people have received their booster dose here,” Lee told reporters when visiting UNI Klinik and KPJ Hospital in Permyjaya today.

At KPJ Hospital, he said the hospital has administered 6,800 booster doses.

Lee reiterated that it is crucial all who are eligible get their booster dose as it helps to increase the body’s immunity against Covid-19 and its variants.

“It is also understood that there are individuals who have yet to get their first two doses due to certain circumstances, therefore, I would like to encourage these group of people to either walk in or make appointment at government polyclinics, private clinics, or private medical centres to get the vaccine,” he added.

Health Department Miri Division family health development sector head Dr Noor Izni Mohamed Shapie said all rural clinics are still administering Covid-19 vaccines, therefore rural residents can get their vaccine at the nearest clinic.

“At the moment, vaccines are continuously being transported to these rural clinics to cater for the need of the rural folks. It will continue for eligible individuals (18 years and above) until we receive the latest directive from the Ministry of Health (MoH) for individuals below 12 years old,” said Dr Noor Izni.