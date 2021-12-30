Abg Jo expected to announce new Cabinet line-up at 3pm press conference

KUCHING (Dec 30): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to announce the new state Cabinet line-up during a special media conference at 3pm today.

According to a reliable source, members of the state Cabinet will be announced ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for ministers and assistant ministers before Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud on Monday.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, led the coalition to a thumping victory in the just-concluded Sarawak election.

GPS won 76 out of 82 seats, while Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) won four and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) managed two seats.

Speculation is rife that Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, would be a big winner today as he might be appointed a deputy chief minister, along with Bukit Saban assemblyman Datuk Amat Douglas Uggah Embas and Bukit Sari assemblyman Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

SUPP won 13 out of the 18 seats that it contested in the 12th state election.

This included wresting back five Chinese-majority seats from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).