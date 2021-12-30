Bumburing resigns as PCS deputy president

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 29): Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Bumburing has announced his resignation as Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) deputy president on Wednesday.

He made the announcement during a meeting with his supporters at Dewan Damit Tenghilan.

The meeting was to explain the exodus of former KDM leaders from PCS recently.

About 200 PCS branch and Voting District leaders attended the gathering.

In his speech, Bumburing shared his view on the latest political development and explained that he will make an announcement on his future plans after a thorough discussion with his supporters.

Bumburing explained that many wanted to attend but due to the SOP implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19, the number of people invited had to be restricted.

Also present were several former PCS supreme council members who quit the party, including Datuk Ewon Ebin and Datuk Kalakau Untol.

On December 17, Ewon led several PCS Supreme Council members elected during the party’s Biennial General Assembly in July 2020 to resign from the party.

Ewon in a statement said they had been under pressure from party members and grassroots supporters who wanted to know the direction of the party.

“PCS had fared badly during the recent Sabah State Elections. Since then, there had been no communications and party meetings among the current supreme council members, divisional committees and Youths and Women wings of the party,” he claimed.