Covid-19: Limbang now tops the list with 6 new cases out of 24 statewide

KUCHING (Dec 30): Limbang today overtook Lawas with the most number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state with six out of 24 new cases in Sarawak, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Kuching has the second most number of cases today with five cases followed by Lawas, Miri and Sibu which recorded three cases each.

Bintulu, Serian, Daro and Lubok Antu on the other hand recorded one case each while the other 32 districts did not record any new cases.

Lawas yesterday overtook Kuching with the most number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state, despite recording the third highest number of daily cases today together with Miri and Sibu.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak nonetheless continue to remain in double digits with 24 cases recorded today while there are also no new Covid-19 fatalities today.

This brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 252,286, all in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms).

Meanwhile, the police have issued 13 compounds in Kuching for violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

From the total, 12 were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering attendance before entering a premise; and one for an owner of a premise failing to display the limit number of customers entering its premises.

To date, the police have issued 12,709 SOP compounds in the state.