Covid-19: Malaysia records 36 new fatalities, including two brought-in-dead cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): Malaysia recorded 36 new deaths related to Covid-19, including two brought-in-dead cases, according to official data released by the Ministry of Health.

This brought the cumulative deaths since the pandemic started to 31,428, including 6,320 brought-in-dead cases.

Selangor recorded the most deaths yesterday with 12 fatalities, including two brought-in-dead cases.

This is followed by Kuala Lumpur with five deaths, Kelantan and Perak with four each, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, and Pahang with three each, and Terengganu with two.

The country’s overall fatality rate remains at 1.1 per cent from 2,742,924 total cumulative Covid-19 cases thus far.

Yesterday, the nation reported 3,444 new infections, ending a three-day streak of cases being below the 3,000 mark.

Currently, there are 41,682 active cases with a majority or 83.4 per cent or 34,781 people under home quarantine.

Another 7.4 per cent or 3,065 are being treated in quarantine centres while 8.5 per cent or 3,548 people are being treated in hospitals.

Currently, there are 288 people being treated in intensive care units while 162 cases require the aid of ventilators. — Malay Mail