Cuepacs Sarawak gives thumbs-up for the new Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring portfolio

SIBU (Dec 30): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak congratulated the new Cabinet line-up of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Its chairman Omar Bahrain Unin expresses confidence that the cabinet that was formed with a balanced racial composition is in line with the needs and aspirations of the multi-racial population of Sarawak.

“We are confident that the leadership of this cabinet will be able to fulfill the development promises and the manifestos delivered by GPS during the recent election,” he said in a statement.

Omar also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for creating a new portfolio specifically responsible for the Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring in Sarawak.

He said the existence of this portfolio would facilitate better relationships between the industry players, the public services and Cuepacs in managing the state’s human resources.

“The creation of this ministry proves that the leadership of Abang Johari also focuses on the capacity of state energy resources and the continuation of various developments that have been planned or are being planned to achieve the vision of a developed state by 2030.”

Additionally, Omar said there would be strong expectations from the state Cabinet this time after it received a greater mandate from the people.

“In line with the government’s goal to lead the state towards a developed state by 2030, it is hoped that the new cabinet will put more focus on coming up with more plans on developing the state,” he said.