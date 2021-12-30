DTTAS: Hope, promises can only be fulfilled by actions

MIRI (Dec 30): The coming new year is an opportunity for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to improve infrastructure in Sarawak and implement amenities to improve the peoples’ living standard, said Dayak Think-Tank Association Sarawak (DTTAS).

DTTAS in its New Year message signed by founder and advisor Wellie Henry Majang and deputy president Edward Awan, said everyone is looking forward to a better year after struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused hardship and presented many challenges.

“We want to celebrate the 2022 new year with renewed hope, so that things can be better for ourselves, our families, our community, for Sarawak as well as our for beloved country Malaysia.

“These cannot happen if we do not make the effort or fail to do what is needed. Change alone is not enough; it must be accompanied by significant actions.”

DTTAS added that the people are plagued by numerous community issues including the absence of ATM machines in rural area for them to withdraw their financial aids from the government.

They had to go to a bank in the nearest town and stand in a long queue just to cash the aid such as Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS), Covid-19 special aid and others, it pointed out.

The statement added that poor internet coverage, especially in rural areas, was another problem faced by the people of Sarawak and this has also affected online learning among school children.

“Internet service is a very important facility in online learning. Without it, our children cannot learn, especially during a pandemic that prevents them from being in a physical classroom.

“They are many rural kids who cannot take part in their online classes as they have no access to the internet,” said DTTAS.

The association also expressed their gratitude to Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and all Sarawak MPs and ministers for tabling the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) amendment Bill and getting it passed unanimously in Parliament.

“Apart from that, DTTAS also lauds the amendment of the Federal Constitution on the term ‘pribumi’ (native) under Article 161A which gives the state government the power in determining the pribumi in Sarawak,” the statement added.