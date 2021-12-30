Fishermen still heading out to sea despite landas season

KUCHING (Dec 30): Business is as usual for our local fishermen even though it is already the landas season.

Sarawak Fishermen Association (Penesa) chairman Jam Hajimi said there were no restrictions for fishermen to go out to sea even during the rainy season.

“We do remind them to go only as far as one nautical mile from shore and not to the open sea as the landas season will only end in March,” he said.

Jam also reminded his members to have their vessels fully equipped with safety equipment.

“Life jackets save lives. They must be carried on board at all times. You should also wear one whenever you are out in the sea.

“Vessels must have equipment like throwable flotation devices, fire extinguishers, and visual and sound signaling devices.

“Also, notify the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) or the Fisheries Development Authority Malaysia (LKIM) Sarawak when you go out to the sea. If anything happens they would know your location,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jam said local fishermen are receiving aid of RM1,500 each from the state government to assist them during the landas season.

“We received RM900 on Dec 16, and the balance of RM600 will be given in February.

“The federal government is also giving RM300 monthly grant to all registered fishermen in the country,” he said.

To receive the assistance, fishermen with boats must be registered with the Fisheries Department while grants are given to those who are registered with LKIM and Penesa.

There are about 6,000 active fishermen in Sarawak.

“When they are not out in the sea, they repair their boats and other fishing equipment,” Jam said.