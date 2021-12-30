Fourth China-made navy ship arrives in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): The fourth and last China-made Keris-class Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) – Rencong – arrived at her home, Kota Kinabalu Naval base in Teluk Sepanggar here on Thursday. RMN took delivery of Rencong at the Wuchuan Shipyard at Nantong City, Qidong in China, on Dec 18.

Construction of the 68m-long coastal patrol vessel (with pennant number ‘114’) started on 18 September 2019. It is named after a traditional Malay weapon which symbolizes the spirit of heroism, struggle, courage and strength in resisting and fend off enemy attacks.

Rencong with 45 crew members, will join the 11th LMS Squadron together with KD Keris, KD Sundang and KD Badik to strengthen and increase the security level of the country.

The LMS ships are capable of carrying out certain missions on the coast as well as in the open sea.

Rencong is likely to be commissioned in January 2022.

RMN is also expected to receive two Maritime Operations Helicopter AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters, which will also be placed at the Eastern Fleet Command at the Sepanggar Naval Base, next year.